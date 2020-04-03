BOScoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.24 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. BOScoin has a market cap of $2.24 million and $23,226.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071121 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

