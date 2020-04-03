Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.47% of Boston Beer worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,094,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boston Beer from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.23.

Shares of SAM opened at $363.83 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $258.34 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.89 and a 200-day moving average of $373.20.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total transaction of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,581 shares of company stock worth $27,842,933 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

