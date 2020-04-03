Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX and Kucoin. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $98,187.22 and approximately $619.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02629703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00198926 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

