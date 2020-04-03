BOX Token (BOX) Price Tops $0.0123

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 44% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $14,729.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005670 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,609,050 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888.

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.