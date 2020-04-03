BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,199,014. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of BP by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.