Brandon Zell Sells 1,798 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,804.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WORK remained flat at $$24.26 during midday trading on Friday. 6,537,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,649,910. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

