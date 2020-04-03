Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,526. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.