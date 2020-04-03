Bret Steven Taylor Sells 4,706 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total value of $643,639.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,089,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,047,022.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bret Steven Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,819 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $254,405.34.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.31. 6,002,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,273,846. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.