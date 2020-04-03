BriaCoin (BRIA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $14,868.62 and $6.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13,969.19 or 2.07702128 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00022054 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

