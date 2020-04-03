Bridge Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bridge Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $49,093.72 and $1.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000523 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bridge Protocol Profile

Bridge Protocol (CRYPTO:BRDG) is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

