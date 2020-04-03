Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,688. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 50,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after acquiring an additional 99,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 87,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

