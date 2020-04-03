Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.05. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.02.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,221 shares of company stock worth $1,611,734. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

