Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post $0.98 EPS

Analysts expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.79. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Langenberg & Company cut shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.12.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Savior LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

