Brokerages Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $9.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $97.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of ABG opened at $47.00 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $918.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

