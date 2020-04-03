Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of BMI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.02. 5,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,995. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $38,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

