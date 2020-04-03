Brokerages Anticipate Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Announce ($0.51) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $31.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Beam Therapeutics an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 227,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,415. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

