Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $482.31 Million

Brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce sales of $482.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $476.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.60 million. Belden posted sales of $587.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Belden by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,020,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

