Brokerages Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is $0.72. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. 1,037,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,684. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $678.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.