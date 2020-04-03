Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.97. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

