Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. 144,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 million, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

