Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Fluor Co. (NEW) reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 321.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor Co. (NEW).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,445 shares during the period. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 739,974 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,571,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,620,876. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $836.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

