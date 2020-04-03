Brokerages Anticipate Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Gartner posted sales of $970.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $94.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

