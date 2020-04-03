Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to announce sales of $36.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.09 million and the highest is $37.19 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $36.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $218.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.03 million to $223.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $301.34 million, with estimates ranging from $287.77 million to $314.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Lamm acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jordan Walter acquired 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at $57,258.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

