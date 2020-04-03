Brokerages Anticipate NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). NuCana also reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.20) by ($7.80).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the third quarter worth $2,785,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 87,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.54 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

