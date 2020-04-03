Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.63. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $825,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,990 shares of company stock worth $13,333,860 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 21.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 13.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.88. 6,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.32. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $111.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

