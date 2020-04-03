Brokerages Anticipate Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Pra Group reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Pra Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

