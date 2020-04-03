Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce sales of $392.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the lowest is $391.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $211.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $115.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.64. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

