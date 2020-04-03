Brokerages Expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.70. Ally Financial posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,336,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,432. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.