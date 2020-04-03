Brokerages Expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.60. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth $689,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $95.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.