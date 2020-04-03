Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.21). AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 556.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 487,361 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in AxoGen by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $7.68. 410,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.47. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $25.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.63.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.