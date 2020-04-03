Brokerages Expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $579.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $579.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $586.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $573.10 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $609.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of CRS opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.37. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Tony R. Thene bought 5,500 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $89,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,395.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,750 shares of company stock worth $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,865,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 183,873 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

