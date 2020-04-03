Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Diamond S Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,025%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

DSSI traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 479,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,148. The firm has a market cap of $460.01 million and a P/E ratio of -36.60. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $46,839.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,349,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after buying an additional 516,018 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,436 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

