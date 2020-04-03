Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GATX.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Stephens upped their target price on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, VP Amita Shetty sold 4,999 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $390,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 54.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 276.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter.

GATX stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 11,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GATX (GATX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.