Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.19 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 164,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $306.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

