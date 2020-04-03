Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.19 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 164,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $306.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Read More: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply