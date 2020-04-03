Brokerages Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 212,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,038,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,097.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 318,865 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 292,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,465,000 after buying an additional 813,346 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 53,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

