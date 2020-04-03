Brokerages Expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to Announce ($0.08) EPS

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.33 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Soligenix an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.51% of Soligenix worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.54.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 204.52% and a negative return on equity of 241.01%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

