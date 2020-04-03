Brokerages Expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to Announce $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce earnings per share of $1.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Southwest Gas posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Gas.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.33%.

In other Southwest Gas news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,330.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.