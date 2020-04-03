Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post $1.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

