Brokers Issue Forecasts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

