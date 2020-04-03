Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 609,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 333,687 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2,247.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.