Brokers Offer Predictions for Equity Residential’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.81.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $1,932,241,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 1,039,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,897,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,798,000 after buying an additional 903,722 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $65,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

