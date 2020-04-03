Brokers Offer Predictions for Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.96 million, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

