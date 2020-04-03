Brokers Set Expectations for BlackBerry Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BlackBerry in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

TSE:BB opened at C$4.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.41. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.11.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

