Brokers Set Expectations for Imv Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of IMV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

NYSE IMV opened at $1.58 on Friday. IMV has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMV stock. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. First City Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of IMV as of its most recent SEC filing.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

