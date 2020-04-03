Brokers Set Expectations for Imv Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IMV)

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMV in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IMV from C$9.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IMV opened at C$2.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. IMV has a one year low of C$1.98 and a one year high of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.56, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.99.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

