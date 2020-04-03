Brokers Set Expectations for Rev Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:REVG)

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Rev Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rev Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Rev Group from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $279.60 million, a P/E ratio of -37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rev Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at $318,608.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.