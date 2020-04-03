Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.33 to $33.33 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

BAM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,572. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,063 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,263,000 after buying an additional 615,094 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,235,000 after buying an additional 1,240,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,791,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,356,000 after buying an additional 843,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,297,000 after buying an additional 348,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

