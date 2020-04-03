Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

