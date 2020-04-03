BTC Lite Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $30,330.79 and $1.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.24 or 0.04509792 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00066552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036659 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

