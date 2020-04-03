BTU Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,778.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $12.72 million and $7,778.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002694 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.42 or 0.04485354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036612 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014795 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

